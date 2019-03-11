Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Receives $61.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIIQ. B. Riley lowered their price target on Health Insurance Innovations to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 65,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $2,656,388.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,723 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,934.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,666 shares of company stock worth $4,739,789 over the last 90 days. 55.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $11,197,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 33,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,070. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $661.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $131.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

