Head to Head Survey: Socket Mobile (SCKT) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Socket Mobile and Super Micro Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Micro Computer 0 1 1 0 2.50

Super Micro Computer has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Super Micro Computer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than Socket Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Socket Mobile and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile -3.47% -4.61% -3.18% Super Micro Computer N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Socket Mobile and Super Micro Computer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile $16.45 million 0.75 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Super Micro Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Super Micro Computer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Socket Mobile.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats Socket Mobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. The company also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives. In addition, it provides customer support services and hardware enhanced services. The company offers its products to data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and Internet of Things/embedded markets. It sells its server systems, and server subsystems and accessories through direct sales force, as well as through distributors that comprise value added resellers and system integrators, and OEMs. The company has operations primarily in San Jose, California; the Netherlands; Taiwan; China; and Japan. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.