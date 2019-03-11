HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $103.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $112.10.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

