HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,930.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.86 or 0.16930649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00001528 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

