Harmonic (HLIT) and Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Financial Contrast

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Comtech Telecomm.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic -5.21% -0.08% -0.03% Comtech Telecomm. 5.72% 5.05% 3.00%

87.1% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Harmonic and Comtech Telecomm., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 1 4 0 2.80 Comtech Telecomm. 0 2 3 0 2.60

Harmonic currently has a consensus price target of $7.31, indicating a potential upside of 30.35%. Comtech Telecomm. has a consensus price target of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 55.33%. Given Comtech Telecomm.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecomm. is more favorable than Harmonic.

Risk and Volatility

Harmonic has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecomm. has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Comtech Telecomm. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Harmonic does not pay a dividend. Comtech Telecomm. pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and Comtech Telecomm.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $403.56 million 1.21 -$21.03 million $0.03 187.00 Comtech Telecomm. $570.59 million 0.99 $29.76 million $0.75 31.55

Comtech Telecomm. has higher revenue and earnings than Harmonic. Comtech Telecomm. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comtech Telecomm. beats Harmonic on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing systems, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based converged cable access platform solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies. It also provides enterprise application technologies comprising location-based technologies that include Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location, and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enable customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; and text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and communicate with 911 public safety answering points. The company's Government Solutions segment offers command and control technologies, which comprise tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. It also provides over-the-horizon microwave systems, including equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

