HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HONE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 229,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $541.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.45.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on HONE shares. Sandler O’Neill raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

