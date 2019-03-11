Greggs (GRG) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 1,405 ($18.36) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.33 ($20.43).

GRG opened at GBX 1,759 ($22.98) on Thursday. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 994.50 ($12.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,400.25 ($18.30).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $10.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.38%.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

