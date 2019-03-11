Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $604.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 39.2% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $318,000.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 318,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

