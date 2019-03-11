Great Panther Mining Ltd (GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,585 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 15th total of 963,483 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,112 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,135. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,436,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 555,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 174,534 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

GPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

