Graphite One Resources Inc (CVE:GPH)’s share price traded up 20% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 18,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 124,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $9.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

Get Graphite One Resources alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/graphite-one-resources-gph-trading-20-higher.html.

Graphite One Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Cedar Mountain Exploration Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Resources Inc in March 2012.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.