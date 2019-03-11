Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 157,174 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,174 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.66% of ORBCOMM worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 503,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 43,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 645,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 37,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $324,469.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brun Christian Le sold 10,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $88,846.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,325 shares in the company, valued at $803,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,224 shares of company stock worth $609,805 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut ORBCOMM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

