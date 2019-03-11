Global Hemp Group (GHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Global Hemp Group (CNSX:GHG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 16793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

About Global Hemp Group (CNSX:GHG)

Global Hemp Group Inc (GHG), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with base operations in Montreal and Los Angeles, was founded in 2014. The Company is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry in both Canada and the United States. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN & CBC) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy.

