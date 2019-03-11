Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Position Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,998,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,697 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $82.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

