Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 157.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises 0.8% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 872,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,523,000 after buying an additional 472,403 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 371,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,258,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,594,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,372,000 after buying an additional 247,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,876,000 after buying an additional 234,015 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.27.

MTB opened at $167.84 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $197.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $1,645,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $173,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,968 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

