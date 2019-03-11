Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $84.36. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.62. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.762 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

