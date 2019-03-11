George Sotiros Sells 8,550 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP George Sotiros sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $263,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,408.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WEYS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,342. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $302.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

