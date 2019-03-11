GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) & Manitex International (MNTX) Head to Head Survey

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Manitex International does not pay a dividend. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Manitex International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.20 billion 0.86 $274.97 million $1.39 16.78 Manitex International $213.11 million 0.69 -$8.07 million $0.20 37.30

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Manitex International. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manitex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Manitex International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Manitex International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Manitex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 4.50% 8.46% 3.52% Manitex International -1.28% 6.69% 2.43%

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Manitex International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The company manufactures rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; and truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes. It sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

