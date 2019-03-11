GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $125,490.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00002419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Upbit and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.01415199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00002103 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00002291 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitBay, Livecoin, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Crex24, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.