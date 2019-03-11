Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Shares Bought by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Galmed Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 3.14% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $297,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLMD shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

GLMD opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.70. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

