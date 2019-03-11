FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Roth Capital downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a negative net margin of 52.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

