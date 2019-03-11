Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $121.89 on Monday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

In related news, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,106.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

