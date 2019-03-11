Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Bought by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 196.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

FBHS opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

