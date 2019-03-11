Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.52 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $535.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,962.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.