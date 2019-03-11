Foresite Capital Management III LLC Sells 294,220 Shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA)

Foresite Capital Management III LLC trimmed its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,220 shares during the quarter. VERONA PHARMA P/S makes up 0.7% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Foresite Capital Management III LLC owned about 1.57% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter valued at $4,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.
VRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VERONA PHARMA P/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
About VERONA PHARMA P/S
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.
