FlutterCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $234,127.00 (FLT)

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One FlutterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. FlutterCoin has a total market cap of $234,127.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlutterCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 911.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028016 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,747.79 or 4.04392789 BTC.

FlutterCoin Coin Profile

FlutterCoin is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. FlutterCoin’s official message board is fluttercointalk.com . FlutterCoin’s official website is www.fluttercoin.me . The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlutterCoin

FlutterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlutterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlutterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlutterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

