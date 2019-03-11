FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $227.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $234.98.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.45 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Shares Sold by Flinton Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/fleetcor-technologies-inc-flt-shares-sold-by-flinton-capital-management-llc.html.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.