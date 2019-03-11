FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,348,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,384,000 after buying an additional 292,118 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 977,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,514,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/firstenergy-corp-fe-position-raised-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.