First Trust Advisors LP Invests $4.24 Million in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 229,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $419,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 83.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 725,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 329,631 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 636.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 311,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 269,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Chad Anthony Landry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $21.92 on Monday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

