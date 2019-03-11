First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.45 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $218,527.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,152.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $57,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,216 shares of company stock valued at $383,383 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $92.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $126.99.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.54%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-4-45-million-holdings-in-synnex-co-snx.html.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.