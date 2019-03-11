First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Horizon National from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of FHN opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.30 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.02%. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.