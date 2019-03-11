Financial Survey: Michael Kors (KORS) vs. Capri (CPRI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) and Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Capri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Michael Kors shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Capri shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Michael Kors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Capri has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Michael Kors has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capri and Michael Kors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri 11.19% 35.44% 16.62% Michael Kors 11.57% 36.66% 18.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capri and Michael Kors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri $4.72 billion 1.39 $591.90 million $4.52 9.64 Michael Kors $4.72 billion 1.39 $591.90 million $4.52 9.64

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Capri and Michael Kors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri 0 2 4 0 2.67 Michael Kors 0 14 12 0 2.46

Capri currently has a consensus price target of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.17%. Michael Kors has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.92%. Given Michael Kors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Michael Kors is more favorable than Capri.

Summary

Michael Kors beats Capri on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear. It operates collection stores and lifestyle stores, including concessions and outlets. As of March 31, 2018, this segment operated 379 Michael Kors retail stores, including concessions in the United States and Canada, and Latin America; and 450 international retail stores, including concessions in Europe and Asia, as well as e-commerce sites in North America, Canada, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea. The MK Wholesale segment sells handbags and small leather goods; footwear; and women's and men's apparel to department stores and specialty shops in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The MK Licensing segment licenses its trademarks to third parties to operate retail stores and/or sell the its products in Brazil, the Middle East, South Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Jimmy Choo segment sells luxury footwear, handbags, and small leather goods through directly operated Jimmy Choo stores in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia, as well as through Jimmy Choo e-commerce sites. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution activities worldwide; and licensing agreements related to the manufacture and sale of fragrance, sunglasses, and eyewear. As of March 31, 2018, this segment operated 629 wholesale doors. The company sells its products under the names of MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, JIMMY CHOO, and other trademarks and logos. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Michael Kors

