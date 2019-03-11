Financial Analysis: Fabrinet (FN) vs. Lattice (LTTC)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Fabrinet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lattice shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fabrinet and Lattice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet $1.37 billion 1.50 $84.16 million $2.98 18.71 Lattice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice.

Profitability

This table compares Fabrinet and Lattice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 7.08% 14.91% 10.16% Lattice N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fabrinet has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fabrinet and Lattice, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fabrinet presently has a consensus price target of $52.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.13%. Given Fabrinet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than Lattice.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Lattice on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. Its products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. The company also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, it designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. Fabrinet was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Lattice Company Profile

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

