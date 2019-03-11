Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,058 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,818,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,613,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,479,000 after purchasing an additional 212,416 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,454,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,124,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,084,000 after acquiring an additional 249,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,969,000 after acquiring an additional 113,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,443. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

