Fiera Capital Corp Invests $1.26 Million in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $124.74 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $72,639.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $684,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J William Morrow sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $36,977.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiera Capital Corp Invests $1.26 Million in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/fiera-capital-corp-invests-1-26-million-in-hca-healthcare-inc-hca.html.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.