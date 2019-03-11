Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter.

BNY opened at $12.93 on Monday. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

