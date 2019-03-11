Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 100,000 United States Steel Co. (X)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in United States Steel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in United States Steel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 299,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Argus dropped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded United States Steel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of X opened at $19.25 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.78.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,833.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

