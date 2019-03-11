Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $79,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $175.03 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $453.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

