Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Oppenheimer (OPY) Share Price

Media coverage about Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Oppenheimer earned a news sentiment score of 2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OPY traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. 1,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,525. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $243.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th.

In other Oppenheimer news, CEO Albert G. Lowenthal purchased 1,007 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $26,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

