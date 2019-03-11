F3Logic LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 122.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $76.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “F3Logic LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/f3logic-llc-has-4-66-million-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.