Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Position Boosted by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 193.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up 0.7% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

EXR stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $85,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,637.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,668,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,981 shares of company stock worth $10,169,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

