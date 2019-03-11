Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) is Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 4.9% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 632.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $74.80 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $41,295.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $340,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,668. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

