Etsy Inc (ETSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report sales of $166.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.27 million. Etsy reported sales of $120.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $768.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.29 million to $801.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $929.76 million, with estimates ranging from $884.20 million to $984.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 46,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,046,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $180,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,023. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,626,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Etsy by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Etsy by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $67.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Etsy has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

