EOG Resources (EOG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $124.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $115.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.32.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,442 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Call Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.