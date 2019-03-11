Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $126.55 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 111.3% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $126.55 million and approximately $48.44 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00004252 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Tidex, Cobinhood and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00373657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.01681273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00223228 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004892 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025990 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,778,665 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Livecoin, Binance, COSS, Liqui, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Tidex, Coinrail, Upbit, IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

