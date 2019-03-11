Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,472,000 after buying an additional 126,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,873,000 after buying an additional 270,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,873,000 after buying an additional 270,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,290,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,904,000 after buying an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4,934.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Webster Financial stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 45,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $2,473,634.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,746.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,345. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

