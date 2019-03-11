Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,894,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 59.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth about $667,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Mizuho downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $82.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $448.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

In other ALLETE news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in ALLETE Inc (ALE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-increases-stake-in-allete-inc-ale.html.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.