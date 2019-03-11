Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 90,000 Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLL. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $22.54 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

