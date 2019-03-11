Elk Creek Partners LLC Has $35.78 Million Holdings in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Elk Creek Partners LLC reduced its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,237 shares during the quarter. InterXion accounts for about 3.0% of Elk Creek Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of InterXion worth $35,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the third quarter worth about $53,840,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,621,000 after buying an additional 575,604 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,200,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,190,000 after buying an additional 555,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,522,000 after buying an additional 434,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 43.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,330,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,519,000 after buying an additional 399,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on InterXion from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

NYSE:INXN opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. InterXion Holding NV has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.94 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

