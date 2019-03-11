Element Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stock

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at $50,513,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total transaction of $1,333,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,716,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

UNH opened at $237.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $212.49 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

