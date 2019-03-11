Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIGR. BTIG Research increased their target price on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,393. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $248.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,263,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.